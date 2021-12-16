Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Minkah Fitzpatrick Spoke With Refs About Personal Foul vs. Vikings

    The Pittsburgh Steelers safety has a pretty funny story about making his case to the refs.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for a personal foul penalty against the Minnesota Vikings, and he still doesn't agree with it. 

    Fitzpatrick posted on Twitter following the game, expressing how "Receivers running across the middle know what they signed up for. It’s a part of the game."

    The Steelers' All-Pro safety now says he has to adjust to how he tackles because of the call. 

    "When you hit a guy clean the way that I did - there's actually a play later on that I broke up against Jefferson," Fitzpatrick said. "When the balls in the air, I've got to think about 'am I going to hit this guy or am I going to just play the ball?'"

    Fitzpatrick knew before, and after, that the play was a clean hit. He even spoke with the ref while the evidence of a clean play was on the big screen.

    "I was angrily talking to him. He said I hit him in the head," Fitzpatrick said, with a slight shoulder raise. "I'm watching the replay as he said I hit him in the head."

    But, at the end of the day, Fitzpatrick is focused on the Titans. And like he said a few times, "It is what it is."

    News

