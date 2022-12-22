Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety and linebacker are headed to the Pro Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Fitzpatrick received the most fan votes of any safety in the AFC, which was a third of the final vote to be selected for the Pro Bowl. Watt will play in his fifth Pro Bowl.

Fitzpatrick's season has been nothing short than stellar, recording 74 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass deflections and a touchdown through 15 weeks.

His first two Pro Bowls came in 2019 and 2020 before missing the game last season.

Watt returned from injury in Week 10 but has come up with three sacks since. He's recorded four sacks, 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two interceptions this season.

The Pro Bowl itself has since been discontinued and will be replaced with the "Pro Bowl Games" this season.

