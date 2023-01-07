PITTSBURGH -- Minkah Fitzpatrick snapped T.J. Watt's three-year streak of winning Pittsburgh Steelers team MVP, but he also became the first safety to do so since Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Fitzpatrick's career-high six-interception season has helped the Steelers climb back from a 2-6 start that once looked disastrous. And today, he added his name to a list that includes just four safeties total, two of which are enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

"It's an honor. I appreciate it," Fitzpatrick said on being named MVP. "I think I put a lot of hard work, energy and effort in. Played through a lot this year. It's an honor and I'm appreciative that the guys see see what, I don't like saying I, but I what provide to the team, what I gave of myself to the team."

Immediately, the conversation of Fitzpatrick and Polamalu comparisons started to arise. This is the All-Pro's third season in Pittsburgh and he's accumulated two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls during that time. This offseason, he could make it four All-Pros.

But is he in the same discussion as Polamalu? Most say yes, deservingly so, and Fitzpatrick believes he's able to help this defense the same way the Hall of Famer once did.

"Troy was it was a playmaker. He was extremely instinctive safety and moved around - could do whatever they asked him to do. I kind of see myself in a similar light," Fitzpatrick said. "He was a guy that had a nose for the football. I try to find the football. He was a guy who's always in position, never had a position. So sometimes the ball will find him. People call it luck who don't know football, but he's he's been in the right position, looking at the right things, and I try and do that as well. So, if you're a great football player, the best way to learn this from other great football players, and Troy's definitely a guy, whether I played here for another team that I definitely would model my game after."

Behind Fitzpatrick's six interceptions, the Steelers lead the NFL in INTs overall and have the league's leader in solo INTs at safety. It'd be the first time the team finished the season with the league's leader since 1975.

"It definitely matters, definitely means something," Fitzpatrick said. "It means we're doing something right. It means we're going to get the ball, we're not we're not dropping money, as we call it. We're out there have tight coverage. It means our D line and linebackers are getting after the quarterback, putting pressure on them. So I think what we've been seeing the last few weeks in the amount of turnovers we've been getting is just a reflection of everybody playing full cylinders all around the ball."

There's a lot of time before Fitzpatrick finished his journey in Canton like Polamalu, but having another star safety sure seems fitting for Pittsburgh. And his first team MVP adds to the well worth it investment the Steelers have made in Fitzpatrick.

