Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis
Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced.
The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick.
Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3 interceptions, plus a touchdown. Without him, Damontae Kazee, who was activated off Injured Reserve this week, will likely start. Tre Norwood will provide depth.
There is no timetable for a return. There is also no further information on whether or not Fitzpatrick had to undergo surgery.
The Steelers also called up Elijah Riley from the practice squad for the game against the New Orleans Saints.
