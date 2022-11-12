Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced.

The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick.

Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3 interceptions, plus a touchdown. Without him, Damontae Kazee, who was activated off Injured Reserve this week, will likely start. Tre Norwood will provide depth.

There is no timetable for a return. There is also no further information on whether or not Fitzpatrick had to undergo surgery.

The Steelers also called up Elijah Riley from the practice squad for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market