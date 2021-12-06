Minkah Fitzpatrick Says T.J. Watt Should Win DPOY

Minkah Fitzpatrick says the NFL can't rob T.J. Watt of another Defensive Player of the Year award.

PITTSBURGH -- Snubbed for a third time? Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn't surprised T.J. Watt came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list a day before recording 3.5 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens. What he will be surprised about is if he doesn't win Defensive Player of the Year.

Fitzpatrick spoke with media about the win over the Ravens and the impact players like Watt have on the game.

"It's what he does. He's a game-breaker. He's a guy that's going to go out there and just cause havoc," Fitzpatrick said. "The energy that he plays with, the passion that he plays with. I don't want to call it anger, but when he's out there, he's angry. That inspires everybody to play at that same level.

"Whether we're up, whether we're down, T.J.'s going to be consistent in the way that he's moving out there on the field."

That energy was a major force behind the Steelers 20-19 win over the Ravens in Week 13. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson even credited Watt with the failed two-point conversion that gave Pittsburgh the victory.

And because of the impact Watt brings to the field, Fitzpatrick hopes this is the year he gets the award he's been deserving of.

"He's definitely underpaid, for sure," Fitzpatrick laughed. "Definitely deserving of the DPOY award. He's been robbed the last two years. Hopefully he can get that this year."

