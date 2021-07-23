Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not sign Malik Hooker as the Dallas Cowboys are expected to ink a deal with the former first-round pick, according to reports.
Hooker, 25, is coming off an achilles injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 2. Through four years in the NFL, he's yet to finish a 16-game season without an injury.
On the other side, Hooker's young professional career has had plenty of bright spots. The former first-round pick tallied seven interceptions and 124 tackles for the Indianapolis Colts. This includes three interceptions in just seven games his rookie season.
Hooker will undergo a physical and should sign with the team barring no setbacks. He visited with the Cowboys twice, and reportedly agreed on a deal following the second trip.
Hooker was linked to the Steelers over the last month after visiting Pittsburgh in June. Instead, he'll meet the Steelers in the Hall of Fame game as a member of the Cowboys.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
