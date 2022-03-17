Mitchell Trubisky Talks About Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback has plenty of respect for their last one.

PITTSBURGH -- Mitchell Trubisky comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger. But the new QB knows how big of a job that is.

"I'm excited. There's nothing like coming to an organization with such great history, and especially now, great history at the quarterback position," Trubisky said. "What Ben did here over his 18 seasons on the field and off the field for the city of Pittsburgh, without a doubt a Hall of Famer. You just hope to continue that."

Trubisky is 29-21 as a starter in the NFL with two playoff appearances and a Pro Bowl under his belt. The Steelers haven't had a losing season in 18 years, which he hopes to continue as their quarterback.

"For me, that's coming in here, being myself, playing my game," Trubisky said on replacing Roethlisberger. "I just have to come in here, learn the offense and build great relationships. I'm excited to get on the field."

"What Big Ben did here, it was special. We definitely want to continue that winning legacy that he started and made come alive here."

