Steelers Monday Night Matchup Sits Middle of the Pack for Tickets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to earn their fourth win of the season as they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. For those looking to attend, this Monday night matchup sits near the middle of the pack in price.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the Steelers versus Colts matchup has the tenth-highest average ticket price. Currently, the average get-in cost on SI Tickets is $269.74. There are eight teams with games that offer a cheap lowest get-in price as well. The Steelers are listed at $54.

For those looking for the best seats in the house, the maximum ticket price will cost you $1,414.00.

Then, there are the Super Bowl reservation prices.

The Steelers started the season with high hopes, and their reservation price reflected that. Today, it's down from $71 to $18, dropping 74.65% since Week 1.

But, if you're a believer in making history - something the Steelers are no stranger of doing - there's no better time to jump on the bandwagon and test that faith.

