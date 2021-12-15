Steelers Place Montravius Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
Adams missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, prior to the team announcing his placement on the COVID-19 list. He's the only member of the Steelers actively on the reserve list.
The Steelers have struggled to find a full-time replacement at nose tackle this season but Adams filled the role the previous two weeks. Pittsburgh did get Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis back as full participants at practice, leaving some depth at the position while Adams misses time.
If Adams is vaccinated, he'll need to receive two negative tests within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Ben Roethlisberger Hints He Wouldn't Play for Another Team
Read More
Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line
Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona
NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Number
Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started
Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook