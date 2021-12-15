Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Steelers Place Montravius Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add a defensive tackle to their COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

    Adams missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, prior to the team announcing his placement on the COVID-19 list. He's the only member of the Steelers actively on the reserve list. 

    The Steelers have struggled to find a full-time replacement at nose tackle this season but Adams filled the role the previous two weeks. Pittsburgh did get Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis back as full participants at practice, leaving some depth at the position while Adams misses time. 

    If Adams is vaccinated, he'll need to receive two negative tests within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. 

