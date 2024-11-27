Steelers DT Takes Step Toward Return
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that defensive tackle Montravius Adams Sr. has returned to practice while remaining on the reserve/injured list.
As a result, Pittsburgh now has opened a 21-day window for Adams, during which he can participate in practice without counting against the 53-man roster count.
The Steelers would have to make a corresponding move upon activating him, though if Adams doesn't return before that window closes, he would remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year and could not participate in any games down the stretch.
The 29-year-old has logged 115 total snaps this season over parts of seven contests, none of which have been starts. Adams posted eight tackles and a sack over that stretch before sustaining a knee injury against the New York Jets in Week 7.
He began his NFL career as a member of the Green Bay Packers, who selected him out of Auburn in the third round of the 2017 draft. Adams spent parts of four seasons there before joining the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints at various points throughout 2021, though the Steelers poached him from the latter's practice squad in November of that year.
In Pittsburgh, Adams has recorded a total of 66 tackles and a sack in 42 contests (21 starts).
