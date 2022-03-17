Skip to main content

Steelers Five Most Expensive Injuries of 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent $9.1 million on injured players last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers get hit with the injury bug on what feels like a yearly basis. But in 2021, those injuries took a toll on what was already a smaller salary cap. 

Last season, the Steelers spent $9.1 million on injured players, according to bookmakers.com. Despite big names going down, Pittsburgh ranked just 24th in cost of injuries, with 166 games lost in 2021. 

The team's five most expensive injuries were Joe Haden ($1,944,444), Josh Dobbs ($990,000), Tyson Alualu ($955,556), JuJu Smith-Schuster ($666,667) and Stephon Tuitt ($656,944). 

Dobbs and Tuitt did not play in 2021 while on Injured Reserve. Alualu went down in Week 2 with a fractured aknle, and Smith-Schuster missed Weeks 6-17 due to shoulder surgery. He returned in time for the team's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Haden played in 12 games due to a lingering foot injury. 

