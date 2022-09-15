PITTSBURGH -- Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers starters were listed as limited participants in yesterday's injury report, but were full-go today. Running back Najee Harris (foot) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) were upgraded to full participants with a Week 2 date against the New England Patriots closing in.

Harris said that today's practice would be a trial run that helps inform if he'll be ready to play and it seems like the Steelers' top tailback will be ready to go.

Cole, who was a limited participant for the second straight day, said he's still optimistic he'll be right in the middle of the Steelers' offensive line come kickoff.

Starting defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was also listed as a limited participant, but it was non-injury related. The Steelers were simply resting the 33-year-old veteran to keep him fresh for gameday.

Reserve linebacker Robert Spillane was dealing with an eye injury but appears to be past it. He was a full participant in practice this afternoon.

