Skip to main content

Steelers Get Positive Bump in Injury Report With Najee Harris, Levi Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw two injured players back in action.

PITTSBURGH -- Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers starters were listed as limited participants in yesterday's injury report, but were full-go today. Running back Najee Harris (foot) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) were upgraded to full participants with a Week 2 date against the New England Patriots closing in. 

Harris said that today's practice would be a trial run that helps inform if he'll be ready to play and it seems like the Steelers' top tailback will be ready to go.

Cole, who was a limited participant for the second straight day, said he's still optimistic he'll be right in the middle of the Steelers' offensive line come kickoff. 

Starting defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was also listed as a limited participant, but it was non-injury related. The Steelers were simply resting the 33-year-old veteran to keep him fresh for gameday. 

Reserve linebacker Robert Spillane was dealing with an eye injury but appears to be past it. He was a full participant in practice this afternoon. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Officially Place T.J. Watt on Injured Reserve

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18961975_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Officially Place T.J. Watt on Injured Reserve

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18913351_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign OLB David Anenih

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17184614_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Film Room: Steelers Need Alex Highsmith's Emergence Now More Than Ever

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18360410_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open Week 2 With Five Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17539029_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18962025_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Expects to Play, See Less Snaps Moving Forward

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
Podcasts

T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Thompson