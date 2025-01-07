Steelers TE Celebrates Major Life Milestone
Towards the end of the regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt celebrated an important milestone in his personal life.
As shared by the Steelers' official Twitter account, Pruitt married his wife, Lauren, after the pair got engaged last summer.
Pruitt is in his first season with Pittsburgh after signing a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum last offseason.
His long-standing connection with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was a major driving force behind him landing with the Steelers. Pruitt first played under Smith from 2018 to 2020 when the latter was the OC for the Tennessee Titans, putting up 241 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 42 contests during that span.
Pruitt also spent the 2022 and 2023 campaigns as a member of the Atlanta Falcons while Smith was the franchise's head coach, tallying 260 yards and five scores across 30 games.
During Steelers minicamp last June, Pruitt stated that his familiarity, comfort and prior success within Smith's offensive system all motivated him to follow him to Pittsburgh.
"I'm comfortable with the way Art [Smith] coaches and he's comfortable the way I play," Pruitt said, via the team's website. "We mesh well together, and that's something that I'm bringing to this team. I'm familiar with that. And being able to help guys along, if necessary.
"It was a big part of the reason I decided to come here. We just wanted to extend on some of the success we had in the past."
This season, Pruitt posted six receptions for 40 yards while logging a total of 285 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
He sustained a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 that held him out for four contests before making his return versus the New York Jets in Week 7.
Pruitt's only touchdown for Pittsburgh came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and he'll look to make an impact once again when the two sides face off in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!