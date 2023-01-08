Steelers LB Myles Jack Active Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their starting linebacker in their regular season finale.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack will suit up for the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers announced Jack is active despite a groin injury.

Jack came into the weekend listed as questionable for the third-straight week. He's missed just one game because of the injury, but played just a half last week against the Baltimore Ravens before being ruled out.

The Steelers will rotate Jack, Robert Spillane, Devin Bush and Mark Robinson throughout the game. Last week, Spillane and Robinson played a majority of the snaps, combining for 16 tackles.

The Steelers will also have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he came into the weekend listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He's officially active and set to play.

