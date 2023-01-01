Steelers LB Myles Jack Active vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Myles Jack in the lineup for Sunday Night Football.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Myles Jack in the middle of their defense when they face the Baltimore Ravens in primetime. Jack, who was limited this week in practice, had been listed as questionable but is active this week for the Steelers' de facto playoff game in Baltimore.

Jack had been dealing with a groin injury that had kept him out of the Steelers' Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and he played just 16 snaps against the Las Vagas Raiders on Christmas Eve. Injuries have hampered Jack all season but he's started all eight games he's played in.

Jack has been the Steelers' leading tackler this season and he ranks fifth on the team in tackles for loss.

