PITTSBURGH -- Hey Myles Jack, what are your thoughts on Alex Highsmith?

"I knew I definitely knew about Highsmith," Jack said, looking over at Highsmith walking toward his locker. "I thought he was older just because I heard the name so much. But yeah, he's only in his third year and he's setting things on fire right now."

The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker met with local media during the week and started his session by addressing his locker mate, and the team's leading quarterback finder. Through 11 games, Highsmith has totaled his first double-digit sack season, recording 10 along with eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Now, Jack sees how talented the outside linebacker is, but he also sees the off field qualities of Highsmith.

"He's a great guy. He's an outstanding young man," Jack said. "He does a full stop at all stop signs. Always returns grocery cart law. He's a good guy, man. Great guy."

Jack truly did believe Highsmith has been around the league longer than he's been. And what he thought about him coming in to the Steelers and what he knows now have matched up.

"He's always making plays, you know, watching the Steelers on TV and you hear the name Alex Highsmith, and then I get to know him, great guy, great teammate. And just a ball player man," Jack said. "As you can see, I think he sees that double-digit. So we've been celebrating that this week and I'm excited to see what more you can do."

