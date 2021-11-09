Najee Harris Calls Out MNF for Saying He Slept on Floor in College

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Najee Harris Calls Out Monday Night Football for Saying He Slept on Floor in College

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie has had enough.
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has had enough of the national media messing around with his name, and his story, throughout his rookie season. 

    The first-round pick has opened up about growing up in homeless shelters since arriving in Pittsburgh, but not everyone is paying attention to the real story. Instead, they're creating their own. 

    The Monday Night Football crew on ESPN said during the broadcast between the Steelers and Chicago Bears that Harris spent the beginning of his college career sleeping on the floor of his dorm room "because he was more used to that."

    After the game, Harris corrected the statement on Twitter and then fired again about the constant disrespect the national media has given him lately. 

    Harris is one of the most outgoing players in the Steelers locker room. Let's hope the screw-ups of some outlets don't shelter him from the rest.

