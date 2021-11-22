Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steelers RB Najee Harris Being Evaluated for Concussion

    The Pittsburgh Steelers running back took a big hit in the fourth quarter.
    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit in the fourth quarter. 

    Harris took an elbow to his helmet after catching a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter. He remained on the ground before being helped to the blue medical tent. After evaluations on the sideline, he was taken back to the locker room. 

    Harris had 12 rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. He was replaced by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage. 

    The Steelers also lost offensive lineman J.C. Hassenaur (shoulder) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (cornerback) during the game. 

    J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers

