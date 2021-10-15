Najee Harris Says JuJu Smith-Schuster Continues to be Leader at Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was there to support his teammates one day after surgery.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite a season-ending shoulder surgery, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was at practice the next day, cheering on his teammates.

Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on his shoulder Wednesday, ending his season due to an injury he suffered in Week 5.

Rookie Najee Harris has faced his own difficulties this season, overcoming a struggling running game during the first four weeks of the season. So, to Harris, having Smith-Schuster at practice despite his own adversity was motivating.

"JuJu is probably one of the most energetic people there," Harris said. "So seeing him there is always putting a smile on a lot of people's faces because he loves going in there, walk into practice screaming and yelling. After he just got back from surgery, after he's facing this adversity, you'd think he'd be kind of down, but he's not at all. He's embracing it. He's actually running to it. When you have that type of guy around you, it makes you want to play better. It makes you want to strive to play even better for JuJu."

Smith-Schuster has received nothing but praise from his coaches and teammates since learning his 2021 campaign would end early. The 24-year-old has been labeled "irreplaceable" by the Steelers, and Harris feels that leadership and energy even with the wideout on the sideline.

"I feel like JuJu is like one of the captains here," Harris said. "It's always good to see JuJu around."

