Steelers RB Najee Harris, OL Kendrick Green Suffer Injuries at Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two alarming names to their Week 10 injury report that is already pretty long.

Running back Najee Harris is dealing with a foot injury that kept him as a limited participant on Thursday. Judging by the report, he sustained the injury during practice as he was not listed on Wednesday.

Center Kendrick Green is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him limited as well. This is not the first time he's had a hamstring problem this season but has not missed a game because of it.

Behind Harris would be Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage. Anthony McFarland is on the active roster but was not given a helmet during the team's Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Behind Green is J.C. Hassenauer who started four games for the Steelers last season.

