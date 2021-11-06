Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

    Confirmed - Najee Harris does only uses the "legal stuff."
    PITTSBURGH -- If you don't know by now, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris has one of the best personalities in football. And week-by-week, the running back's media sessions have only gotten better. 

    This week, Harris took the podium to address the Chicago Bears and the progression of the offensive line. He also spoken on the ways he goes about healing his body during the football season. 

    "Now we've got more technology. Technology has changed," Harris said. "Now, we can take care of our bodies a lot better than a couple years ago when we didn't have certain things. 

    "There's all this new technology for us to get our bodies back to 100%. All types of drinks and shakes and stuff." 

    From there, it's a must-watch. 

    The answer stemmed from a question regarding running backs "breaking down" over time. Harris said that "every running back is different," and referred to the new ways to heal after games as a reason to believe things are changing. 

    Through seven games this season, Harris has rushed the ball 128 times and has caught 37 passes.

