    • November 4, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Named Rookie of the Month

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie runner is making a name for himself early in his NFL career.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris needed no time to welcome himself to the NFL. 

    The Steelers running back was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. Harris accumulated 356 rushing yards, 480 total yards and scored a touchdown in every game during the month. 

    "He's getting better every week, but I think that's a reasonable expectation," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Harris. "We're talking about a guy who has some talent, but who is getting acclimated to the professional game. The learning experience is what it is. He's a sharp guy and he's learning quickly. So, it's reasonable to expect him to continue to put together increasingly better performances, particularly in the short term."

    Harris's biggest game this season came on Oct. 10 against the Denver Broncos when he rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. His lowest rushing total last month was 62 yards.

