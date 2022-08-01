Skip to main content

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers star runner didn’t finish the opening practice of the week.

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. 

Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle. 

The Steelers opened the week with pads on and are full contact at practice. Harris participated in backs on backers and some team drills, scoring the first touchdown of seven shots. 

The injury doesn’t appear to be serious. 

Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant are the available running backs with Harris. Jeremy McNichols did not practice. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connor Heyward Set to Return After Awkward Fall

Steelers Should Already Be Thinking Edge Rusher in 2023 NFL Draft

Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR

Kenny Pickett Addresses Early Struggles at Training Camp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Takes Step Up in Competition

Steelers Add Two More to Injury List

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15231998_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17965075_168388034_lowres
News

Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18556966_168388034_lowres (1)
News

NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Connor Heyward Steelers Mini Camp
News

Connor Heyward Set to Return After Awkward Fall

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18541176_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17144791_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Should Already Be Thinking Edge Rusher in 2023 NFL Draft

By Derrick Bell8 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (21)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR

By Derrick Bell8 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Addresses Early Struggles at Training Camp

By Noah StrackbeinJul 31, 2022 10:28 AM EDT