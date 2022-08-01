Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp.

Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.

The Steelers opened the week with pads on and are full contact at practice. Harris participated in backs on backers and some team drills, scoring the first touchdown of seven shots.

The injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant are the available running backs with Harris. Jeremy McNichols did not practice.

