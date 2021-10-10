Steelers RB Najee Harris Questionable to Return vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back left in the fourth quarter.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is questionable to return against the Denver Broncos due to cramps, the team announced.

Harris did not join the offense during the team's fourth quarter drive with roughly four minutes remaining. Instead, he stood on the sideline with Benny Snell Jr. taking his place.

Harris was being stretched by trainers during the fourth quarter and appeared to be fine afterwards. At no point did the trainers take him to the blue medical tent.

The historic day marked Harris's first 100-yard game in the NFL. The rookie rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Harris is the team's third injury, after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and Devin Bush (leg) during the game.

