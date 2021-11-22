Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steelers RB Najee Harris Returns to Game vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie runner returns to the field.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris back on the field after being evaluated for a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Harris took an elbow to the helmet during a pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the second half. He was slow to get up before being helped to the sideline. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before going to the locker room. 

    Harris cleared concussion evaluations and was able to return to the field with the Steelers trailing 41-37 with two minutes remaining. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Eric Ebron Suffers Injury vs. Chargers

