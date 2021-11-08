Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Najee Harris Could Enter Elite Rookie RB Class vs. Bears

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie could find himself grouped with some all-time NFL greats.
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris could join a group of four NFL greats with an impressive game against the Chicago Bears. 

    Harris could become just the fifth rookie of all time to accumulate at least 115 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in four consecutive games. He'll join Franco Harris, Eric Dickerson, Alvin Kamara and Curtis Martin if he does so. 

    Harris is averaging 103.7 yards per game in his last six games. He's rushed for at least 80 yards in his last three games and caught for a minimum of 20 yards. He hasn't scored just twice this season. 

