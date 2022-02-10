Skip to main content
Player(s)
Najee Harris, Marcus Peters
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens

Najee Harris Names Ravens CB as Player He'd Like to Run Over the Most

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back would stay in th AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris says he'd stay in-division on who he'd like to run over the most in the NFL. 

Harris joined Sports Illustrated on Radio Row in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, and was put on the spot to pick the player he'd truck in the league. 

The Steelers 2021 first-round pick took a minute but once he thought about it, the answer was easy. 

Marcus Peters, cornerback, Baltimore Ravens. 

Harris and Peters are both from the Bay Area in California. The Ravens cornerback was in attendance during Harris' draft party, making an appearance in the rookie's first interview after the pick. 

The two didn't get to meet on the field during Harris' rookie season after Peters tore his ACL during practice in the preseason.

