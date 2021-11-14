Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie isn't the first player to misunderstand the rule.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris had no idea he was about to finish the game with a tie against the Detroit Lions. 

    "I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris told reporters after the game. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I’ve got another quarter to go.' But someone came to me and said, ‘that’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before."

    Harris isn't the first NFL player, and won't be the last, to not know the tie rule. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also believed the game would continue at the end of the overtime quarter.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the feeling in the locker room wasn't a celebratory one but still didn't feel as if it was a loss. 

    "Just met with the team in there and acknowledged the fight but didn't congratulate them for it," Tomlin said. "Quite frankly, that's going to be required when you are trying to do and be what we're trying to do and be. That fight, that competitive spirit, and that smiling in the face of adversity has to be a component of anything and everything we do. I did acknowledge it. I'm appreciative of the efforts. Just too sloppy to win."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Roethlisberger Didn't Talk to Mason Rudolph Prior to Lions Game

    Steelers Tie Winless Lions

    Baker Mayfield Injures Leg vs. Patriots

    Trai Turner Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

    T.J. Watt Suffers Hip Injury vs. Lions

    USATSI_17164374_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13483568_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17165737_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Steelers Injuries vs. Lions

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164373_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Tie Winless Lions After Overtime Battle

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16740328_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Lions

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers OL Trai Turner Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Lions

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17164371_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Suffers Leg Injury vs. Patriots

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17153908_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Helped Off Field With Hip Injury

    3 hours ago