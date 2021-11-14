Steelers RB Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris had no idea he was about to finish the game with a tie against the Detroit Lions.

"I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris told reporters after the game. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I’ve got another quarter to go.' But someone came to me and said, ‘that’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before."

Harris isn't the first NFL player, and won't be the last, to not know the tie rule. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also believed the game would continue at the end of the overtime quarter.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the feeling in the locker room wasn't a celebratory one but still didn't feel as if it was a loss.

"Just met with the team in there and acknowledged the fight but didn't congratulate them for it," Tomlin said. "Quite frankly, that's going to be required when you are trying to do and be what we're trying to do and be. That fight, that competitive spirit, and that smiling in the face of adversity has to be a component of anything and everything we do. I did acknowledge it. I'm appreciative of the efforts. Just too sloppy to win."

