Najee Harris Provides Update on Elbow Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back returned to practice on the team's final day of preparation.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris left three plays into the Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens with an elbow injury but returned in the fourth quarter to help secure a win and send the team to the postseason. 

This week, however, Harris's availability remains in question as he practiced just once in preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Harris' told media on Friday that he took a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) shot during the game, which allowed him to return to the field in the fourth quarter. He wouldn't describe the type of injury that occurred but said he was in noticeable pain when it happened on the opening drive. 

"My adrenaline was already pumping, so I knew I wasn't going to feel the pain for the next couple of minutes, so I waited whatever quarters it was," Harris said. "They tried to put a brace on me but I can't really play with a brace because I can't really fold my arm too much for ball security. So I put some tape on it and I got back in there."

Heading into the weekend, Harris said his elbow is "feeling better" after being sore throughout the week. 

Harris did practice on Friday but did not comment when asked about his status for the Wildcard game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that his status would be determined after evaluating the practice. 

