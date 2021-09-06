Steelers Name 2021 Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers named three players as 2021 team captains.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named three players as their 2021 team captains.

Ben Roethlisberger (offense), Cameron Heyward (defense) and Derek Watt (special teams) were voted as captains by their teammates.

This is Roethlisberger's 13th time as the team's offensive captain, his 11th consecutive season. The 38-year-old is entering his 18th season with the Steelers.

Heyward will be captain for the seventh year in a row in 11 seasons.

This is Watt's second season with the team, his sixth in the NFL. This is first time being named captain in Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

