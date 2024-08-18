Steelers Need to Sit Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest loser in their second preseason game was offensive tackle Broderick Jones. And while screams are getting louder to move the former first-round pick to left tackle, hoping to solve the issue, it's not the right move. Not yet at least.
The injury happened during seven shots. With the offense lined up against the defense on the goal line, the Steelers ran the ball up the middle and Najee Harris found the endzone. In the backfield, Jones was grabbing his right elbow in pain, with trainers immediately coming over to evaluate him.
Only two plays later he was back in the drill.
Since then, Jones has been wearing a decently bulky brace on his arm, supporting whatever he did to his elbow. Exactly what the injury is is unknown, but it's lingering, and causing issues with his play.
Jones told Steelers Now's Alan Saunders that the brace is holding him back, and has made many things he needs to do as a blocker difficult. It's likely not causing all of the issues Jones is having on the field, but it's definitely not helping, and the Steelers need to consider a break.
The Steelers will eventually start Jones at the left side with rookie Troy Fautanu at the right tackle spot. At least that's the plan. But for now, it's time to sit him.
The Steelers may not like what they're getting out of Jones, which is why they want to shake the rust off. At the same time, though, you have to consider what's to come. Jones is the future left tackle of this organization, and if they're thinking Super Bowl run in 2024, they shouldn be playing injuries safe. Especially their franchise tackle.
Instead of continuing to let him get beat on the outside, maybe it's time to shut down Jones until the regular season. It's not ideal, but it's safe. Right now, getting him out of that elbow brace, if possible, and back to playing successful football is the best thing the Steelers can do.
