Steelers New CB Dominant in Key Area
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were thrilled when they landed cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers. Even at the expense of Diontae Johnson, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were overjoyed to add a legitimate second CB behind Joey Porter Jr.
Jackson's been excited since joining the organization as well. He knows what he provides to a team - a physical cornerback who can follow and lock down a receiver. He should add another dynamic element to a secondary that is already stacked. He has a wealth of NFL experience entering his seventh season and figures to be an anchor and mentor for Porter Jr.
Playing for the Panthers in 2023 was tough for the entire team. Jackson experienced this first-hand on defense. They averaged the fifth-fewest yards per game but gave up the eighth most points. Despite this, Jackson stood out.
Statistically, Jackson had a solid season. He figured in on 59 tackles, had five passes defended, and one forced fumble. Last season was the first of his career without an interception, but he only allowed 558 receiving yards while playing 903 snaps. He was a stalwart on a directionless defense and stood out in one particular type of coverage.
Pro Football Focus also recognized Jackson's 2023 season. They released grades for CBs in man coverage and Jackson was a top-5 performer. Grading ahead of him were just four players, including Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie.
It makes complete sense when you evaluate Jackson's game. He's quick, sharp with his movements, and has a knack for disrupting receivers during the catch. Over his career, he's had four seasons with eight or more passes defended. He's shown throughout his entire career that he can play in a zone or man coverage scheme and provide consistent cornerback play. The Steelers may not ask him to follow a receiver on both sides of the field, but they can feel confident with either of their top corners' abilities.
As Steelers Nation often notices, PFF grades aren't a true measure of success. However, there is something else to take from this. Despite playing on a struggling defense in Carolina last season, Jackson held his own. Joining the Steelers, he's now in a defensive scheme that can utilize and uplift Jackson's style of play.
