Steelers Get Patriots Update Before Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the regular season, heading to Gillette Stadium as their second away game of the year. And when they arrive, they'll meet New England with new uniforms.
The Patriots announced on social media that they are wearing their alternative uniforms twice this season, with the first time coming in Week 3 against the Steelers. The other will be in Week 13 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
The Patriots will rock their classic throwback uniforms as they have for the last several years. Pittsburgh also announced their alternative uniforms for the season, releasing new throwbacks dedicated to the 1933 season when they were known as the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history.
The Patriots hold a lead against the Steelers in all-time matchups, edging them 18-16 including a 4-1 record in the playoffs. Pittsburgh will look to move one game closer to .500 against New England with a Week 3 victory, while also making them 0-1 in their throwback uniforms this season.
