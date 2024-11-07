Steelers New WR Talks Trade Reaction, Expectations
Wide receiver Mike Williams, who joined Preston Smith as the Pittsburgh Steelers' two trade deadline acquisitions, met with reporters following his first practice with the team on Wednesday afternoon.
The Steelers landed him from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, and the 30-year-old is expected to step into a sizable role immediately.
Initial Reaction To Trade
"I was sleep," Williams said. "I was sleep. I was feeling my phone vibrating, but I thought I was dreaming. It was like five missed calls from my agent, then the GM from the Jets called me and told me about the trade. Excited for the opportunity, happy to be here, looking forward to it and I'm ready to get this thing rolling."
Thoughts on Playing with Russell Wilson
"Russ, everybody see it, you know he put the work in, time in and time out," Williams said. "A leader, on and off the field, so just very thankful to have a guy like that as quarterback of this team, a leader who will put us in the right position to be successful."
What Excites Him About Joining Pittsburgh's Offense
"It's exciting," Williams said. "It starts up front, you know, the running game, and then everybody see the plays that the receivers make. [George Pickens] going out there and making big-time plays every game, so adding me just add a threat, another guy that can go out there and make plays, so I'm looking forward to it."
Presumed Role With Steelers
"We haven't really talked about that yet," Williams said. "Right now, I had a pretty good day today, been in quite a bit, so keep building the rest of the week and see where we're at on Sunday."
Interest in Pittsburgh During Free Agency
"I actually had a meeting scheduled here, but the Jets was the first meeting and I didn't leave the building, so that's how that went, I'm here now and I'm excited."
Thoughts and Anticipation Before the Deadline
"For me, it was kinda 'be where your feet are,'" Williams said. "My main focus was [with the Jets] at that time. Obviously, you see the media, you see things, so it's kinda up in the air. But, for me, my main focus was there, because I was there, I don't really too much get into that, I let my agent handle all that, now I'm here."
Awareness of Steelers Rumors
"Oh yea, that was crazy," Williams said. "When [the Jets] played here, it was people in the stands telling me 'Don't go back, stay, don't take the plane back.' I thought that was funny."
How He and Pickens Will Complement Each Other
"George a dog, man," Williams said. "You can just put the ball up wherever for him and he gon' make a play. He's quick out of his routes. Spectacular catches is amazing, so yea, just put me wherever and I'll do my thing also."
How Steelers Used Him In His First Practice
"I was just moving around everywhere," Williams said. "For me, I was just trying to learn as much as possible. Never know what can happen. People move, things change, so I'm just learning all the positions."
Recovery From 2023 ACL Injury
"It was a grind, for sure," Williams said. "It's hard to really explain, I feel like you gotta go through it, but it was a grind. Being able to walk, and then get surgery and not being able to walk for a little while, it was a little different. The type of player I am, I like to put the work in, I put the work in to be out here now."
Catching "Moon Balls" from Russ
"That's something I've been good at also in my career, is catching that deep ball and tracking the ball," Williams said." Come down with a few of those, gain that trust in each other and let's connect on a lot of those."
