Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting long, and includes lots of big names.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip/shoulder) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) as they move closer to Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Roethlisberger usually has the team's first practice off so there's some wonder if he's just taking that extra day following a Monday night game. That being said, having three injuries is never a positive sign.

Claypool will avoid missing the season, which the Steelers reportedly feared as they awaited his MRI results. He's considered week-to-week and has not practice this week.

The list doesn't stop there. In fact, it seems to be getting bigger.

Running back Najee Harris (foot), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), center Kendrick Green (hamstring), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) were all limited on Thursday. All of them practiced as full participants during the team's walk-through Wednesday.

