Steelers Favored to Finish With NFL's Best Record

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- For those saying the Pittsburgh Steelers have a legit chance to go undefeated in 2020, the odds are against you. 

According to BetOnline.ag, the Steelers haven't claimed their perfect record yet. Pittsburgh currently sits 7-0, with the next three games coming against losing teams. 

After claiming the last perfect record in the NFL, the Steelers' initial 91/2 game over/under has moved to 131/2. Within their remaining regular season games, the Steelers only play four teams with winning records, including the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. 

The Steelers have reclaimed the best odds to win the AFC North following their wins over the Tennessee Titans and Ravens. Many players and coaches are now in the running for awards this season. 

They've also claimed the favorites for the most wins by an NFL team this season. Their 131/2 win total sits first above Kansas City Chiefs 121/2 and Ravens 111/2 in the AFC. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packer are top dogs with 111/2, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 101/2. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

