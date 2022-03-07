NFL Announces Official Salary Cap Number for 2022
The NFL has informed teams that the 2022 salary cap will be set at $208.2 million per team, a $25.7 million increase from last year.
The over $25 million increase moves the cap up from $182.5 million. This came after it fell from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an estimated $29.59 million in available cap space this offseason. However, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are expected to land big contracts this spring.
Fitzpatrick is estimated at $15.3 million, and Johnson is estimated at $15.6 million.
