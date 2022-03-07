NFL Announces Official Salary Cap Number for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain well below the salary cap line.

The NFL has informed teams that the 2022 salary cap will be set at $208.2 million per team, a $25.7 million increase from last year.

The over $25 million increase moves the cap up from $182.5 million. This came after it fell from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an estimated $29.59 million in available cap space this offseason. However, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are expected to land big contracts this spring.

Fitzpatrick is estimated at $15.3 million, and Johnson is estimated at $15.6 million.

