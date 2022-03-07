Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Announces Official Salary Cap Number for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain well below the salary cap line.

The NFL has informed teams that the 2022 salary cap will be set at $208.2 million per team, a $25.7 million increase from last year. 

The over $25 million increase moves the cap up from $182.5 million. This came after it fell from $198.2 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an estimated $29.59 million in available cap space this offseason. However, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are expected to land big contracts this spring. 

Fitzpatrick is estimated at $15.3 million, and Johnson is estimated at $15.6 million.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Steelers Will Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

How Urgent is O-Line vs. D-Line for Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers Sets Deadline for Major Offseason Decision

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of Steelers

T.J. Watt Hot Top at Day 4 of NFL Combine

Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17600420_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Announces Official Salary Cap Number for 2022

By Noah Strackbein10 seconds ago
USATSI_17477720_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (5)
Podcasts

NFL Combine Takeaways: How Urgent is O-Line vs. D-Line for Steelers?

By Derrick Bell and Donnie Druin6 hours ago
Pittsburgh Maulers Logo
News

Pittsburgh Maulers Release 2022 Schedule

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17630224_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Can Fix So Many Problems With One Free Agent Signing

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_17252731_168388034_lowres
News

Aaron Rodgers Sets Deadline for Decision on Future

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_17420561_168388034_lowres
News

Broncos Have Trade in Place for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_13575869_168388034_lowres
News

Auburn CB Roger McCreary Reflects on Matchup With Ja'Marr Chase

By Derrick BellMar 5, 2022