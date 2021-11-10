Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    NFL Officiating Releases Video Explaining Cassius Marsh Taunting Penalty

    The controversial call near the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Chicago Bears game gets explained.
    Controversy continues to surrounding the ending of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Chicago Bears Week 9 matchup due to a taunting penalty called on linebacker Cassius Marsh. 

    Marsh sacked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a game-winning fourth quarter drive but was penalized for taunting afterwards. The play set the Steelers up for a field goal, sealing the win on Monday night. 

    While the back-and-forth on whether it was a correct call continues, the NFL decided to step in and explain why Marsh was penalized. 

    Marsh said after the game that "I think it was pretty clear to everybody to who saw it that I wasn't taunting." The NFL feels different. 

