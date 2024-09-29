Steelers OLB Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig is questionable to return to the team's Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
Herbig limped off the field on a third-down play in the second quarter. He was seen on the Steelers' sideline kneeling and had put a sleeve on his leg while also taking a trip to the blue medical tent, according to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh. Demarvin Leal took his spot on the field.
The injury comes a week after Alex Highsmith suffered a groin injury in Pittsburgh's Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was among the team's inactives this week and is expected to miss several games, though the fact that he has not been placed on injured reserve is a positive sign for all parties.
On the year, Herbig has recorded two sacks, five tackles and two tackles for loss. He did not have a sackle or QB hit against the Colts before departing the contest.
Pittsburgh, who already had depth issues on the edge, will further test their roster if Herbig cannot return. T.J. Watt will remain a stalwart for the team, but they may have to turn to a rotation of sorts amidst their injuries at the position.
