The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of nine NFL teams with interest in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers are joined by the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.

This comes after Mathieu said he received a phone call from head coach Mike Tomlin during his free agency process. However, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said this week that the team is looking for a player closer to their second contract.

According to Spotrac, Mathieu's market value is roughly three-years, $44.59 million with an average salary of $14.866 million.

The Steelers have roughly $13 million in available cap space. They'll need around $10 million for the NFL Draft.

