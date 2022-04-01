Skip to main content

Report: Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

The Pittsburgh Steelers interest in Tyrann Mathieu continues.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of nine NFL teams with interest in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers are joined by the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. 

This comes after Mathieu said he received a phone call from head coach Mike Tomlin during his free agency process. However, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said this week that the team is looking for a player closer to their second contract. 

According to Spotrac, Mathieu's market value is roughly three-years, $44.59 million with an average salary of $14.866 million. 

The Steelers have roughly $13 million in available cap space. They'll need around $10 million for the NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Could Steelers Consider Karl Joseph Their Starting Safety?

Cam Heyward Pulls April Fools Joke on Steelers Fans

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Steelers Scouting Report: CB Kaiir Elam

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Could Steelers Consider Karl Joseph Their Starting Safety?

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17439543_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers in Attendance at Kentucky Pro Day

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17327909_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Pulls April Fools Joke on Steelers Fans

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17393680_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
USATSI_16794496_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Scouting Report: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

By Derrick Bell3 hours ago
USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign Safety Karl Joseph

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_17613231_168388034_lowres
News

Tyrann Mathieu Says Steelers Have Called

By Noah StrackbeinMar 30, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (17)
AllSteelers+

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

By Noah StrackbeinMar 30, 2022