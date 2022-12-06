Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited in a number of areas as they approach Baltimore Ravens week dealing with several injuries across the board.

Head coach Mike Tomlin opened the week with his weekly press conference by listing just one new injury but identifying several who could miss time during practice.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor suffered a shoulder injury in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was able to finish the game but will be held back by the injury during the week. Tomlin said the team will "see where those roads lead" as the team evaluates the injury.

Tomlin also said players who were hurt last week can continue missing time.

Linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Myles Jack (knee), defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and running back Najee Harris (oblique) are all names to watch as they missed time last week while nursing different injuries.

