Steelers Odds to Land Deebo Samuel

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the running for Deebo Samuel.

With Deebo Samuel's recent trade request from the San Francisco 49ers, plenty of NFL teams will be looking to add the offensive star, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Steelers aren't the favorites to land Samuel through a trade, they aren't out of the running. According to BetOnline.ag, Pittsburgh sits tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions as the eighth-best odds to make a move for the wideout at 12/1.

The Indianapolis Colts lead the pack with 9/1 odds, followed by the New York Jets (5/1), Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints (11/2), Green Bay Packers (6/1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8/1).

Samuel, 26, is coming off a 1,700-yard season where he contributed as a receiver and running back for the 49ers.

Many expect his trade package to be roughly what the Kansas City Chiefs got in return for Tyreek Hill. That deal included first-round, second-round and fourth-round picks in 2022, as well as a fourth and sixth-round picks next year.

He'll also expect a new contract, which will likely begin around the $25 million per year mark.

