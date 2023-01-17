Steelers OC Decision on Hold as Mike Tomlin Tends Personal Matter

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting their offensive coordinator decision on the back burner as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

"Decisions about the staff have been put on hold, according to two members of the organization who were not authorized to speak publicly, because head coach Mike Tomlin has been tending to a personal matter," Kaboly writes.

Kaboly reports that Tomlin will continue exit meetings with players next week but will conduct everything virtually while Tomlin is away from the facility.

Meanwhile, rumors have been put into the sports world about the Steelers waiting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fire Byron Leftwich before removing Canada from the coaching staff.

It's unknown what the personal matter is or how long Tomlin expects to be away from the facility, or when the team plans to make a final call on the offensive coordinator position.

