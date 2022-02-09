Skip to main content
Steelers Officially Hire Teryl Austin as Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the hire of their new defensive coordinator.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Teryl Austin as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Austin has been with the Steelers since 2019 as the senior defense assistant and secondary coach. His resume with Pittsburgh includes the growth of Terrell Edmunds, two All-Pro selections for Minkah Fitzpatrick, seventh-round pick Tre Norwood and more.

Austin was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions (2014-2017) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018) prior to Pittsburgh.

"I couldn’t even tell you the amount of stuff Coach [Austin] has taught me this year," safety Tre Norwood said on Austin. "Just generally, coming in, him teaching my the scheme, off the bat. Just him and his understanding of just knowing the game of football. He’s a great teacher and I think that’s an intricately part of him being a great coach. He does a very well job of that in every aspect, whether it’s team standpoint, scheme standpoint. That’s something that stands out to me a lot.

"I learned from my first time in the building all the way through the entire season. Every week, each and every day, in the meeting room, in the film, I was always learning from Coach TA. Just cause he’s a smart coach, knows the game of football, has a very high level of understanding."

