Steelers Officially Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially re-signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal, the team announced.

The Steelers traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Witherspoon last offseason. After being inactive for the beginning of the season, he played in nine games, including three starts, and recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Pittsburgh was reported to have agreed to terms with Witherspoon earlier in free agency but the news dimmed after they signed Levi Wallace.

The Steelers cornerback room now included Witherspoon, Wallace, Arthur Maulet, Cam Sutton, Justin Layne and James Pierre.

