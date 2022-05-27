Watch: Steelers GM Omar Khan Introductory Press Conference

Pittsburgh Steelers new general manager, Omar Khan, speaks for the first time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed their new general manager just days after the hire. Omar Khan took the podium at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side to discuss his goals, waiting for his dream job, and growing up knowing this is what he wanted to do.

He also welcomed new members to his staff, and touched growing with the people around him to be the best leader he can be.

Check out the entire press conference here:

