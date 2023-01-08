Steelers Make One Roster Move Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made one roster move heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

To prepare for the task of stopping Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Steelers have elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. This allows the team to utilize Wren this week before he is reverted back to the practice squad after the game.

Wren was elevated last week against the Baltimore Ravens but played just one snap in the game. Still, his 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame give Pittsburgh options on the defensive line against two of the NFL's best runners.

The Steelers are still waiting on word of their two injured players, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Myles Jack. Both came into the weekend with injuries and are listed as questionable for the game.

Pittsburgh is set to announce their inactive roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.

