Skip to main content

Steelers Announce First Two Games of 2022 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Paul Brown Stadium in Week 1.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2022 regular season against the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET. 

The NFL announced all 32 opening week games which included the Steelers traveling to Cincinnati. Last season, the Steelers went 0-2 against the Bengals in 2021 as Cincy made their way to AFC North champs and eventually Super Bowl XLI. 

"Joe Burrow and the Bengals are back after their Super Bowl run, leading off their 2022 season with a home game," NFL Network wrote in the release. "After their memorable 2021 campaign, the Bengals will play in front of their home crowd for the first time since an AFC wild-card win over the Raiders. They'll face the rival Steelers, who will head into a season opener without Ben Roethlisberger starting for the first time since 2010."

The Steelers will host their home opener against the New England Patriots in Week 2 at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET. 

The rest of the Steelers' 2022 schedule is set to be announced at 8 p.m. ET. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (13)
News

Steelers Bring in Andy Weidl for Second-Round GM Interview

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17464796_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17449697_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17413010_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Among Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17412548_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

By Noah StrackbeinMay 11, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (44)
Podcasts

Players Take Shots at Steelers, James Bradberry Hits the Market

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMay 11, 2022
USATSI_16781625_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

By Noah StrackbeinMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17614963_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Wins 2022 Good Guy Award

By Noah StrackbeinMay 10, 2022