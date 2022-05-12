Steelers Announce First Two Games of 2022 Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2022 regular season against the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL announced all 32 opening week games which included the Steelers traveling to Cincinnati. Last season, the Steelers went 0-2 against the Bengals in 2021 as Cincy made their way to AFC North champs and eventually Super Bowl XLI.

"Joe Burrow and the Bengals are back after their Super Bowl run, leading off their 2022 season with a home game," NFL Network wrote in the release. "After their memorable 2021 campaign, the Bengals will play in front of their home crowd for the first time since an AFC wild-card win over the Raiders. They'll face the rival Steelers, who will head into a season opener without Ben Roethlisberger starting for the first time since 2010."

The Steelers will host their home opener against the New England Patriots in Week 2 at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET.

The rest of the Steelers' 2022 schedule is set to be announced at 8 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'