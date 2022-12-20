Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will work through injuries on both sides of the ball this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to monitor. Safety Terrell Edmunds, fullback Derek Watt, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and inside linebacker Myles Jack are all expected to be limited at the early portions of the practice week.

Edmunds (hamstring), Watt (ankle) and Johnson (turf toe) all suffered injuries in-game against the Panthers. They could all miss time early but Tomlin expects all three to be on the field by kickoff against the Raiders.

Jack missed last week with a groin injury but should return this week. Tomlin said he will be limited as well, but the expectation is for him to be back on the field with the first team by game time, avoiding another missed matchup.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth missed practice time last week because of a foot injury but still played. That same outlook is expected for this week.

