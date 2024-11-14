Steelers Open Return Window for CB Cory Trice
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they opened the 21-day return window on cornerback Cory Trice Jr., who returned to practice on Thursday.
Trice will remain on the reserve/injured list for the time being as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
If the Steelers do not activate him to their 53-man roster by the end of that period, he will be forced to miss the rest of the year.
Trice played in Pittsburgh's first three contests of the season, which included his NFL debut in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. He logged 48 snaps over that stretch, 29 of which were on defense while the other 19 came on special teams, and posted an interception to go with two total tackles.
The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of Purdue. He was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 2, 2023, with a torn ACL that occurred during a training camp practice, which caused him to miss his entire rookie campaign.
Trice's presence, should he return to game action down the stretch, could help out the Steelers' secondary while he continues to grow and develop within the team's system.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!